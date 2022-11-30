ALERT DAY: Strong to Severe Storms Making Their Way Into the Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The line of storms we’ve been watching has started moving into the Valley, with some tornado warned storms just outside of the area. The greatest threat to us remains strong winds and locally heavy rainfall, but a tornado still cannot be ruled out.

As we get farther into the morning hours, expecting these storms to continue losing steam. The areas with the greatest probability for severe storms are our east Alabama and southern counties, where there is a little more energy to feed those storms as they move through.

Timing has stayed pretty consistent through the evening hours, so still expect the worst weather to reach the Columbus area between 5 and 7 AM ET, and all of us to be clear by 10 AM ET.

If you have any wind damage, flooding, or weather pictures for us to share, click the link below!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.