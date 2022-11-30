Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Breakdown of Hugh Freeze’s first remarks at Auburn

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Hugh Freeze spoke to the media for the first time since being named Auburn’s head football coach on Tuesday morning. Freeze, 53, just wrapped up his fourth year at Liberty University. He has a record of 103-47 in 12 years as a head coach.

“So why Auburn? It’s Pat Dye Field. It’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. It’s the Tiger Walk. It’s the eagle flight. It’s rolling Toomer’s Corner. It’s the ‘Kick Six.’ It’s ‘Bo over the top.’ It’s tremendous sense of community. It’s pride and passion that people hold for Auburn. It’s the Auburn Creed. Man, I believe in work, hard work, which it will take. I believe in the spirit of being unafraid. I don’t fear much in life, and I don’t think our team will either. I believe in the people. It’s the Auburn Family. This place is special, and there’s no other place that I want to be. I believe in Auburn and love it. War Eagle,” Freeze said.

Click on the video player above to hear Freeze, Auburn athletics director John Cohen and Auburn freshman Robby Ashford speak at Tuesday’s press conference.

To change your push alert settings on the WTVM News App, click on the setting icon and toggle the icon on the right side of your device.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect pleads guilty to lesser charges in 2016 house party murder
Suspect pleads guilty to lesser charges in 2016 house party murder
A Harris County High School teacher has been arrested after a sexual battery investigation with...
GBI arrests Harris Co. High School teacher in sexual battery investigation
Columbus’ favorite cow is making her move to Uptown Columbus!
Kadie the Cow to make her final moo-ve to Uptown Columbus
Columbus woman pleads not guilty in weekend shooting on Enoch Dr.
Death investigation underway following response from Auburn police involving stun gun
Death investigation underway following response from Auburn police involving Narcan, stun gun

Latest News

Auburn University introduces new head football coach
Auburn University introduces new head football coach
Auburn High to compete for AHSAA flag football championship
Auburn High to compete for AHSAA flag football championship
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze looks towards his team during the second half of an NCAA college...
Hugh Freeze named Auburn head football coach
Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze and his team pray following their annual spring game.
Auburn hires Hugh Freeze as head football coach