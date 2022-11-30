Breakdown of Hugh Freeze’s first remarks at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Hugh Freeze spoke to the media for the first time since being named Auburn’s head football coach on Tuesday morning. Freeze, 53, just wrapped up his fourth year at Liberty University. He has a record of 103-47 in 12 years as a head coach.

“So why Auburn? It’s Pat Dye Field. It’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. It’s the Tiger Walk. It’s the eagle flight. It’s rolling Toomer’s Corner. It’s the ‘Kick Six.’ It’s ‘Bo over the top.’ It’s tremendous sense of community. It’s pride and passion that people hold for Auburn. It’s the Auburn Creed. Man, I believe in work, hard work, which it will take. I believe in the spirit of being unafraid. I don’t fear much in life, and I don’t think our team will either. I believe in the people. It’s the Auburn Family. This place is special, and there’s no other place that I want to be. I believe in Auburn and love it. War Eagle,” Freeze said.

Click on the video player above to hear Freeze, Auburn athletics director John Cohen and Auburn freshman Robby Ashford speak at Tuesday’s press conference.

To change your push alert settings on the WTVM News App, click on the setting icon and toggle the icon on the right side of your device.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.