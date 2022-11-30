Community holds 3rd annual lighting of Crawford Square

CRAWFORD, Ala. (WTVM) - The community gathered in Crawford for the 3rd annual lighting of the square.

The lighting brings people from all over Crawford and surrounding areas to enjoy lights and get into the holiday spirit.

“Russell County is our home and it’s a place that we want to bring people to,” said Chance Corbett, Russell County Commissioner and Chairman. “The Crawford community has really grown over the last 10 or so years. We’re really brining people here whether it’s our market days or other things that we do but this Christmas event kind of kicks off the holiday season for us brings Christmas alive in Russell County.”

There were vendors in attendance, along with Santa and Mrs. Claus, and the Grinch. There was music and free hot chocolate.

This event has grown since last year - in fact, there were quite a few attendees.

