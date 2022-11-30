Cooler End to the Week; Warmer Weekend Ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a stormy morning across the Chattahoochee Valley, conditions have improved in a big way on this Wednesday with sunshine and warm temperatures this afternoon. Get ready for some temperature changes, however, with colder weather settling in as we end the week. Lows early Thursday will be in the low to mid 30s with the potential for a freeze in some spots and highs in the afternoon only in the 50s. Look for plenty of sunshine through the day. Clouds will increase on Friday, as we will still see a chilly start with lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s and 60s by the afternoon. For the weekend, rain chances return, but it won’t be a washout - just keep the umbrella with you as highs will climb into the 60s and low 70s. Unsettled is the best way to describe next week’s weather - rain chances just about every day, but the coverage only around 10-30% at any given time. There will be plenty of dry intervals during the days, and it will be warm - highs well into the 70s!

