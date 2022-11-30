Business Break
Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for woman who allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail(Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who allegedly stole packages from 45 separate victims.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the crimes occurred on November 28, between 2:30 - 5:30 p.m., in the south end of Harris County.

Officials say Traci Shumate allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail from 45 separate victims. Shumate was seen in the area during the theft and identified by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies attempted to contact Shumate and evidence was located at her residence in Phenix City - linking her to the thefts.   Arrest warrants have been issued by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

Shumate is believed to have a bluish tint in her hair.  If you know where she might be or if you see her, contact your local sheriff’s office or the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 706-628-4211.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

