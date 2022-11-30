Business Break
Lanett morning shooting leaves 1 person hospitalized

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANETT, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lanett Police Department is investigating a morning shooting on North Lanier Avenue in Lanett, Alabama.

According to officials, officers received a report about a person arriving at the city’s fire and EMS state suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

When police met with the victim, they stated the shooting happened at North Lanier Avenue and Cherry Drive intersection.

No arrests have been made this time.

Police say the victim received medical treatment and was taken to a trauma center for further medical assistance. Their condition is unknown.

This case is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with additional information should contact the Lanett Police Department Criminal Investigation Division a 334-644-2146.

