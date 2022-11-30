Business Break
LIST: Schools in the Chattahoochee Valley delay start due to weather

Closings and delays
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:52 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the anticipation of a strong complex of storms moving into the Chattahoochee Valley from the west and northwest, schools in the area have made the decision to delay start times.

We’ve compiled a list below:

Stay with us as we gather more schools that delay their opening.

