LIST: Schools in the Chattahoochee Valley delay start due to weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the anticipation of a strong complex of storms moving into the Chattahoochee Valley from the west and northwest, schools in the area have made the decision to delay start times.

We’ve compiled a list below:

Harris County School District : Two-hour delayed opening

Lee County Schools : Two-hour delayed opening

Muscogee County School District: Two-hour delayed opening

Phenix City Schools: Two hour delayed opening

Russell County School District: Remote learning

Stay with us as we gather more schools that delay their opening.

