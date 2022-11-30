LIST: Schools in the Chattahoochee Valley delay start due to weather
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the anticipation of a strong complex of storms moving into the Chattahoochee Valley from the west and northwest, schools in the area have made the decision to delay start times.
We’ve compiled a list below:
- Harris County School District: Two-hour delayed opening
- Lee County Schools: Two-hour delayed opening
- Muscogee County School District: Two-hour delayed opening
- Phenix City Schools: Two hour delayed opening
- Russell County School District: Remote learning
