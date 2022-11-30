Business Break
Mother’s death declared a homicide; 5-year-old S.C. girl still missing

Authorities are searching for Aspen Jeter, a missing 5-year-old girl from Orangeburg County, South Carolina. (WIS)
By Nevin Smith and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The death of Crystal Jumper is now being investigated as a homicide and her 5-year-old daughter, Aspen Jeter, is still missing, WIS reports.

“This has been determined to be a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the upper body,” Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.

Authorities were called to a residence on Thanksgiving Day for a welfare check. Jumper was found deceased inside and Aspen was not at the home.

Jumper’s family says they had not spoken to her since Nov. 1.

Orangeburg County deputies released these photos of Aspen Jeter, 5, and her father, 46-year-old...
Orangeburg County deputies released these photos of Aspen Jeter, 5, and her father, 46-year-old Antar Antonio Jeter. Authorities are searching for the two since the discovery of the body of Aspen Jeter's mother, Crystal, on Thanksgiving Day.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say they have also been searching for Antar Antonio Jeter, 46, Aspen’s father.

Authorities received surveillance footage of a department store parking lot in Fayetteville, N.C., with a man, who they believe is Jeter, and a child that matched Aspen’s description.

Ravenell says investigators are looking to speak with Jeter.

“We’ve been looking for him in connection with the larceny of a vehicle, but we also want to talk to him as he may have information in the case,” the sheriff said. “We’d like to see if he knows anything.”

Anyone who spots Jeter or Aspen is asked to not approach them. Jeter is believed to be driving a blue 2015 Mazda taken from Jumper’s home.

Anyone with information on the case is being asked to leave a tip with Crimestoppers or by calling the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550.

Five-year-old Aspen Jeter was missing from the home where Orangeburg County deputies found her...
Five-year-old Aspen Jeter was missing from the home where Orangeburg County deputies found her mother dead on Thanksgiving Day. Investigators say finding the child is their top priority.(Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office)

