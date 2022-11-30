Business Break
NATAS to host Southeast Emmy meet and greet breakfast in Columbus

(Emmy SF TV / YouTube)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The National Academy of Television Arts & Science (NATAS) is hosting a free Southeast Emmy meet and greet breakfast and membership drive on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Various topics will be discussed throughout the event, including how to win an Emmy, NATAS membership and brainstorming for upcoming workshops and seminars.

Additionally, attendees can expect fun door prizes, giveaways, and a productive morning.

The breakfast will be held at the Doubletree by Hilton, located at 5351 Sidney Simons Blvd. in Columbus.

NATAS Southeast Chapter serves Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina and Asheville, North Carolina.

For more information or to register for this free event, click here.

