Tips on avoiding holiday break-ins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Many residents are preparing for the holidays by shopping for the perfect presents for their loved ones, but during December, house break-ins increase.

According to a Central Alabama CrimeStoppers representative, more break-ins are expected following Black Friday as thieves prepare for those packages to start being delivered.

They recommend checking your bank statements regularly, don’t leave windows open if presents are stacked near the window, and if you’re going out of town, having a neighbor hold onto those packages or ask the delivery company for a pickup location for when you get back.

Representative, Tony Garrett said if you don’t already have a security system, now is the time to invest.

“A lot of criminals they’re monitoring our social media footprint. If I see your away from home on vacation, that means nobody is checking in on your home, so that’s a good time for me to break into your house, same thing for packages,” said Garrett.

Garett said another tip for electronics is to write down the make, model and serial number in case it is stolen. It will make it easier for the police to identify the item better if later found.

