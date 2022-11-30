Traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of drugs and guns in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An 18-year-old is behind bars following a traffic stop that led to the seizure of over a pound of marijuana and multiple guns.

Police say in the early morning of Nov. 29, a little after midnight, an officer noticed a person acting suspiciously at the Circle K gas station on Warm Springs Road.

The suspect was standing in the parking lot and quickly walked inside the store when he saw the police vehicle. When the officer headed back toward the store, the person had already exited the store and left in a 2012 Hyundai Sonata.

According to Columbus police, the officer began to follow the vehicle on Warm Springs Road. However, the driver of the car made a sudden turn and sped up as if it was an attempt to escape from the police car.

After shortly losing sight of the vehicle, the officer found the car parked on Potomac Circle and saw five males exit the vehicle and run away.

Officials say Jarquiz Williams tossed a backpack in the woods as the officer announced commands. Williams eventually complied with the officer and was arrested.

During a further investigation, the officer discovered a pistol in plain sight in the center console inside the parked vehicle. They also say a strong, noticeable marijuana scent was coming from the car.

In the tossed backpack, officers found a large amount of marijuana in various size baggies, zip-lock bags, and two pistols.

Another backpack was also found on the backseat of the car with another large amount of marijuana in it.

Additionally, the officer searched the path the suspect traveled to escape from him on foot and found a third pistol, which was reported stolen by Kansas City Police Department.

The following items were seized by officers:

Drugs and guns seizure in Columbus (Source: Columbus Police Department)

Williams was charged with the following crimes,

Obstruction of police

Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Theft by receiving stolen property

The other four suspects were able to get away and remain at large.

