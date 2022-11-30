Tuesday night weather damages one house in Barbour County

BARBOUR COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - There was lots of rain, high winds, and thunder and lightning for most of us overnight, but severe weather hit Barbour County, damaging one house.

“Then I ran into the kitchen screaming for my grandma, and she didn’t say anything, and then the next thing I know, I see her hand reach out, and she said, ‘The world had came in on me,” said Tiffany Rumph.

Tuesday night, Nov. 29, according to WTVM’s Meteorologist Tyler Allender most areas received heavy rain, lighting, and some gusty winds but for Barbour County, severe weather was pushing in.

Rumph said she was awakened by a tree crashing into her home. She said it’s a 3-bedroom house where she, her mom and grandmother live.

“When the tree fell, all we heard is something out of a cartoon like the sound of it. At that point, I heard my mom scream, and she said go check on mama.”

That’s when she entered the kitchen and found her 71-year-old grandmother sitting at the kitchen table with the tree barely missing her grandmother.

“My grandma was sitting like directly in the middle of the kitchen at the edge of the kitchen table at the stove and my mom had just walked out of the kitchen into the living room.”

According to the fire department, the house is still unsafe to enter as the tree is putting pressure from the back of the house, causing it to go forward and unsafe to be inside.

“Basically, we were talking about, you know, cutting down the trees and stuff, you know, literally like a couple weeks ago, but like I said, I didn’t really know this was going to put us out.”

