Valley police arrest 82-year-old woman for failure to pay trash services

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - An 82-year-old woman was arrested for failure to pay for her trash services, according to the Valley Police Department.

According to officials, the City of Valley Code Enforcement Officers issued Menefield a citation in August 2022 for non-payment for trash services for the months of June, July and August.

Prior to issuing the citation, Code Enforcement said they attempted to call Menefield several times and even attempted to contact her in person at her residence. When contact could not be made, a door hanger was left at her residence.

The hanger contained information on the reason for the visit and a name and contact phone number for her to call. The citation advised Menefield that she was to appear in court on September 7, in reference to this case.

A warrant was issued when she did not appear in court.

According to Environmental Services, Menefield has had her trash services suspended three times in the past two years for non-payment - and officials say records show over 22 incidents of suspensions of services since 2006.

On November 27, officers arrested Martha Louis Menefield on the charge of failure to pay - trash. She was processed at the Valley Police Department and then released on bond.

The Valley Police Department says Menefield was treated respectfully by our officers in the performance of their duties and was released on a bond as prescribed by the violation.

