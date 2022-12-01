2 suspects ID’d in 76 Gas Station shooting in LaGrange, 1 arrested

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police have identified two suspects in a November gas station shooting. One has been arrested.

Police say on Nov. 12, officers responded to reports of shots being fired at a 76 Gas Station. Officials arrived at the scene and found several shell castings. However, a victim nor a suspect was seen.

Authorities with the Criminal Investigations Section launched an investigation and later identified a victim and two suspects, 24-year-old Antonio Reed and 34-year-old Marquavious Laye.

The investigation revealed Reed provided Laye with a pistol which he used to shoot at the victim’s vehicle as it drove away.

Reed was taken into custody and charged with the following,

Giving false statement

Aggravated assault (party to a crime)

Possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

At this time, Laye has not been arrested and will be charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both men were on active probation at the time of the incident -- Reed had a burglary and multiple firearm offenses, while Laye’s offense was for fleeing and eluding.

This case is still active.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

