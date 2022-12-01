Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

2 suspects ID’d in 76 Gas Station shooting in LaGrange, 1 arrested

(LaGrange Police Photo)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:10 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police have identified two suspects in a November gas station shooting. One has been arrested.

Police say on Nov. 12, officers responded to reports of shots being fired at a 76 Gas Station. Officials arrived at the scene and found several shell castings. However, a victim nor a suspect was seen.

Authorities with the Criminal Investigations Section launched an investigation and later identified a victim and two suspects, 24-year-old Antonio Reed and 34-year-old Marquavious Laye.

The investigation revealed Reed provided Laye with a pistol which he used to shoot at the victim’s vehicle as it drove away.

Reed was taken into custody and charged with the following,

  • Giving false statement
  • Aggravated assault (party to a crime)
  • Possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

At this time, Laye has not been arrested and will be charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both men were on active probation at the time of the incident -- Reed had a burglary and multiple firearm offenses, while Laye’s offense was for fleeing and eluding.

This case is still active.

If anyone has information about this incident, contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarquiz Williams
Traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of drugs and guns in Columbus
Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests woman who allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail
Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests woman who allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail
Jahiem R. Davis
Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including 3 counts of murder
An 82-year-old woman was arrested for failure to pay for her trash services, according to the...
Valley police arrest 82-year-old woman for failure to pay trash services
Demarcus Jenkins
Columbus man arrested after firing gunshots in E. Canty apartments

Latest News

175th Annual Meeting and Gala 2022
Columbus Chamber of Commerce to hold 175th Annual Meeting & Gala
A chilly Thursday with sun for much of the day. A warming trend starts Friday afternoon.
Thursday Morning Weather on the Go
Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests woman who allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail
Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests woman who allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail
Safe Kids Columbus announces Holiday Wish List
Safe Kids Columbus announces Holiday Wish List