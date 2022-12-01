Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Auburn High brings home flag football title, runner-up in 7A football championship

By WTVM Digital
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn high school fielded two teams on Wednesday afternoon as both the girls and boys football teams competed for a state title.

The Auburn flag football team played first on Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Brooks Hallman threw for multiple touchdowns in the team’s 26-6 victory over Oxford.

Afterward, the 7A football title between Auburn and Thompson kicked off.

Thompson took a commanding lead behind the play of quarterback Trent Seaborn. Auburn, who lost only once in the regular season, would lose 49-24.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jarquiz Williams
Traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of drugs and guns in Columbus
Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests woman who allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail
Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests woman who allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail
Jahiem R. Davis
Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including 3 counts of murder
An 82-year-old woman was arrested for failure to pay for her trash services, according to the...
Valley police arrest 82-year-old woman for failure to pay trash services
Demarcus Jenkins
Columbus man arrested after firing gunshots in E. Canty apartments

Latest News

VIDEO: Auburn High brings home flag football title, runner-up in 7A football championship
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS: Results and highlights from Nov. 25
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS: Results and highlights from Nov. 25
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS: Results and highlights from Nov. 25
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS: Results and highlights from Nov. 25
Brookstone and Pacelli to meet in GIAA football semifinals
Brookstone and Pacelli to meet in GIAA football semifinals