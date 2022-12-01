Auburn High brings home flag football title, runner-up in 7A football championship

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn high school fielded two teams on Wednesday afternoon as both the girls and boys football teams competed for a state title.

The Auburn flag football team played first on Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Brooks Hallman threw for multiple touchdowns in the team’s 26-6 victory over Oxford.

Afterward, the 7A football title between Auburn and Thompson kicked off.

Thompson took a commanding lead behind the play of quarterback Trent Seaborn. Auburn, who lost only once in the regular season, would lose 49-24.

