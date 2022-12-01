Auburn High brings home flag football title, runner-up in 7A football championship
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn high school fielded two teams on Wednesday afternoon as both the girls and boys football teams competed for a state title.
The Auburn flag football team played first on Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Brooks Hallman threw for multiple touchdowns in the team’s 26-6 victory over Oxford.
Afterward, the 7A football title between Auburn and Thompson kicked off.
Thompson took a commanding lead behind the play of quarterback Trent Seaborn. Auburn, who lost only once in the regular season, would lose 49-24.
