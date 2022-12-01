Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

BASE jumper slams into rocks, dangles off cliff by parachute

The jumper’s parachute got caught in the crags of the cliff, halting the decent and trapping the jumper until help arrives. (Source: Credit: Baron Edwards/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:45 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOAB, Utah (Gray News) – A BASE jumper in Utah crashed into a cliff Saturday and dangled from his parachute more than 100 feet in the air before being rescued.

Baron Edwards, 12, captured the dramatic fall on video. He was hiking in the area with his dad when they noticed a group of BASE jumpers in Kane Creek Canyon.

The video shows a BASE jumper leaping from the top of the cliff with a red parachute before slamming into the face of a cliff reportedly known as the Tombstone.

The jumper’s parachute got caught in the crags of the cliff, halting the descent and trapping the jumper until help arrived.

Members of the Grand County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team saved the jumper.

Baron shared another video showing a successful BASE jump, with the jumper gliding smoothly down to the ground.

BASE is an acronym that stands for the type of objects participants jump from: buildings, antennae, spans (bridges) and Earth, meaning natural cliffs like those found in Utah.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Jarquiz Williams
Traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of drugs and guns in Columbus
Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests woman who allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail
Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests woman who allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail
Jahiem R. Davis
Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including 3 counts of murder
An 82-year-old woman was arrested for failure to pay for her trash services, according to the...
Valley police arrest 82-year-old woman for failure to pay trash services
Demarcus Jenkins
Columbus man arrested after firing gunshots in E. Canty apartments

Latest News

Prince William and his wife Kate are in the US for the first time in eight years. (CNN, POOL)
William, Kate in Boston amid 'race row' at home
FILE - Lakers' star LeBron James addresses the Kyrie Irving controversy.
LeBron: Media disparity between Jones photo, Irving comments
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Joe Biden watch an arrival ceremony at the...
Biden and Macron hold talks on Ukraine, climate, China
About 20 students were aboard the school bus when it crashed into a house in Rockland County,...
Aerial video: School bus crash in New York
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2019, file photo, Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg talks...
Rep. Gaetz friend gets 11 years for sex crime, other counts