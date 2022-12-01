Columbus Chamber of Commerce to hold 175th Annual Meeting & Gala

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce is preparing for its 175th annual gala celebration.

The 2022 Annual Meeting & Gala will be held on Friday, Dec. 2, at 7 p.m. in the Ironworks Ballroom at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center.

The Jim Woodruff, Jr. Memorial Award will be presented during the Annual Meeting program.

Remarks will be given by special guest President and CEO of the Atlanta Hawks Rich McKay, 2022 Chamber Chair Rodney Close and Columbus Chamber President and CEO Jerald Mitchell.

Other awards to be presented include the J.R. Allen Award, Entrepreneur of the Year, Small Business of the Year and Chairman’s Award.

