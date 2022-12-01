Columbus nonprofits share holiday wish-list for homeless shelter

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The countdown to Christmas has already begun, and many people have probably already started shopping too.

However, as you buy presents this year, you can also think of those who are less fortunate and donate to your local shelters.

Shelters in the Chattahoochee Valley need more resources to continue to help the people they serve daily.

As you Christmas shop, advocates hope you donate nonperishable foods, clothing for men, women and children, hygiene products, toys and more.

One of those shelters in need is SafeHouse Ministries, which serves at least 150 people daily.

“It’s a lot of people in the Chattahoochee Valley that need help from housing to clothing to food, and that’s what we provide, and the community keeps us thriving. Our people here that we serve at SafeHouse, a lot of them don’t have a family to go home to, so when they come to SafeHouse it’s like they get to see their family cause that’s what we are,” said Drew Johnson with SafeHouse.

Valley Rescue Mission is also in of items like bibles, pajamas and hygiene care products for women and children.

Financial donations are accepted as well.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.