Columbus man arrested after firing gunshots in E. Canty apartments

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man is arrested after Muscogee County deputies witnessed the suspect firing gunshots at the Elizabeth Canty Apartment in Columbus.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 29, deputies with the uniform patrol bureau were patrolling the area when they heard gunfire.

Authorities say they saw an individual shooting and verbally commanded the man to show his hands. Instead, the suspect, later identified as Demarcus Jenkins, ran through an apartment to escape deputies.

Special Response Team with the MCSO found the suspect, and he was taken into custody.

Jenkins was charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Obstruction of law enforcement (two counts)

Discharging a firearm on private property

At the time of the incident, the suspect also had several bench warrants with the sheriff’s office -- two counts of entering auto, obstruction and possession of a drug-related object.

Jenkins also has a pending charge for the unlawful removal of a monitoring device.

