Dry End to the Week; Rain Coverage Increasing for the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Heading into Friday, our forecast remains dry as temperatures start to warm up a bit heading into the afternoon and evening hours with highs back in the mid 60s in some places. For the weekend, the rain coverage will be on the way back up, but it won’t be a washout by any stretch. Passing light showers are possible on both Saturday & Sunday, so it will probably be a good idea to keep the rain gear with you if you have any plans that might take you outside. Highs will be near 70 on Saturday and back in the 60s for Sunday. The best way to describe next week’s weather will be ‘unsettled’ - there will be a rain chance in there each day through Wednesday, but once again it won’t be a washout and rainfall totals won’t be particularly high. Highs will climb into the low to mid 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain coverage may be highest heading into next Friday and Saturday, but we have plenty of time to keep an eye on that for you!

