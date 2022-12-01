Harris Co. teacher charged with sexual battery of minor released on bond

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A Harris County teacher charged with sexual battery of a minor was released from jail on bond today at noon, Harris County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

69-year-old James Steel was a construction teacher at Harris County High School. Steel was charged with the sexual crime from an incident reported in May.

Previously it was said the suspect had been indicted two weeks prior and would have his first hearing Monday, Nov. 28. At the initial hearing, a judge did not set a bond for the former teacher.

However, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, he is now free on bond.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues to handle this sexual allegation case.

