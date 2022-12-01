Investigation begins after Troup Co. Schools find $250K in fraud checks deposited

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - A bank fraud investigation is underway by the LaGrange Police Department after the Troup County School System discovered multiple fraudulent checks deposited across the country.

School officials say several fraud checks were deposited between October and November this year, totaling about $250,000.

Truist Bank is also undergoing an internal investigation into the matter. Officials say a fraud report is expected to be opened.

As a result of this discovery, the Troup County School System Finance Department has placed extra precautions on all its accounts.

