Pet(s) of the Week: Lee County Humane Society

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - It’s time for Pet of the Week. These three furry friends are in need of their forever homes for the holidays. As a reminder dogs and cats are 10 to 15 year commitments, sometimes even longer. They come with responsibility and are more than just a gift to have under the tree this holiday season! But if you’re ready for a new family member we have a few to share!

If you are interested in one of these sweet faces you’re in luck because BISSELL Pet Foundation is bringing hope to homeless pets this holiday season with its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” event from Dec. 1 – 11. These furry friends all have reduced adoption fees shelters are charging $50 or less to take deserving pets from kennels to the couches of loving homes.

If you’re looking for the King of Pride Rock, look no further than your very own Mufasa! He is a five-year-old domestic shorthair. This handsome little senior loves everyone he comes into contact with. He loves a good conversation whenever you walk into the room and you can usually find him curled up on the warmest blanket for his afternoon nap.

If you want to meet Mufasa you can call (334) 821-3222 or email lchs1140@leecountyhumane.org to schedule an appointment.

Next we have Joey Banana Pants. A silly name for an even sillier dog! He is a four-year-old mixed breed and weighs 50 pounds. He prefers a home without cats. He loves all people and is sure to bring laughter to your holiday season. He would love to spend his days cuddled up next to you, snacking on popcorn and watching Family Feud reruns. But when you’re ready to run around outside he will be right there with you. He hopes to be the best present under your tree this Christmas.

Lastly, we have Harper. She is a three-year-old mixed breed and weighs 47 pounds. Harper loves everyone and everything she comes into contact with. She is sure to greet you with a big smile on her face. She is a social butterfly and wants to have lots of friends and playtime. Harper is very special and all she wants for the holidays is a family to love.

