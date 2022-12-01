Russell County Jail reinstates COVID restrictions for facility

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County Jail announced the reinstatement of COVID restrictions for the jail.

According to officials, no misdemeanor offenses will be allowed inside the facility, only except for the following,

DUI

Domestic violence

Public intoxication

Attempting to elude

Authorities say all other misdemeanors will be booked in the Sally Port and given a bond.

Additionally, the jail is restricting visitors inside the facility. Any personnel that enters the building must wear a mask.

There will also be no outside details until further notice.

Russell County Jail and law enforcement officials ask that everyone make all the necessary arrangements to accommodate these restrictions.

