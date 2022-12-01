Russell County Jail reinstates COVID restrictions for facility
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County Jail announced the reinstatement of COVID restrictions for the jail.
According to officials, no misdemeanor offenses will be allowed inside the facility, only except for the following,
- DUI
- Domestic violence
- Public intoxication
- Attempting to elude
Authorities say all other misdemeanors will be booked in the Sally Port and given a bond.
Additionally, the jail is restricting visitors inside the facility. Any personnel that enters the building must wear a mask.
There will also be no outside details until further notice.
Russell County Jail and law enforcement officials ask that everyone make all the necessary arrangements to accommodate these restrictions.
