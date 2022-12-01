Short-lived cold snap here, Milder by the weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The colder weather will last a couple days before it’s noticeably warmer for the weekend. Above average temperatures will stick with us through at least the first half of next week despite some occasional showers.

Lots of sun through early Thursday afternoon will allow our temperatures to crest into the mid and upper 50s, which is quite chilly compared to what we’ve been dealing with lately but festive for December I guess you could say. The breeze will make it feel a little cooler at times. Expect more high clouds to roll in toward the end of the day and this evening.

One more cold night is on tap. Winds will be lighter though. Lows mostly between 35 and 40 degrees around sunrise Friday.

Lots of 30s early Friday AM. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Friday. Temperatures will be near average for early December. Highs reach the low to mid 60s.

Highs in the 60s return Friday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

More clouds by the weekend means temperatures won’t be quite as cold, especially overnight and in the early mornings. Lows will be closer to 50. Highs reach the mid 60s to low 70s with more clouds than sun. A weak, slow moving cold front tries to move in and may give us some isolated showers at times during the weekend.

Warmer for the weekend with isolated showers possible. (Source: WTVM Weather)

There may be slightly higher rain coverage Sunday night and Monday, but even then rainfall looks pretty light. A warmer surge of air is forecast to move in Tuesday and maybe Wednesday with highs possibly well into the 70s. We’ll keep a few showers in the forecast most of next week.

Above average temperatures are in the forecast starting this weekend. (Source: WTVM Weather)

