ALDOT to improve intersection of Summerville Rd., U.S. Hwy 280 in Smiths Station

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - The Alabama Department of Transportation will begin improvements to the intersection of Summerville Road and U.S. Highway 280.

The improvements will begin December 5 and has an estimated timeline of 35 working days - or seven weeks - to complete the project.

“We are a growing City, and this project is much needed to help improve the flow of traffic through the busiest intersection and thoroughfare in Smiths Station,” said Mayor F. L. “Bubba” Copeland. “Once this project begins, we ask the public for their patience as the State works to make improvements to better accommodate for travel through this area.”

According to the City, the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs had awarded nearly $1 million in grant funding in February to widen the intersection and create a designated turn lane for drivers traveling westward on Summerville Road to turn north or south onto the highway to help alleviate the build-up of traffic that occurs, especially during the morning hours.

