Columbus DA Turner YMCA holds open house for recent expansion

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The DA Turner YMCA in Columbus celebrated its much-anticipated expansion.

The community was invited out to a ribbon cutting and open house.

Expansion of the facility on Warm Springs Road included two childcare classrooms and a full-size basketball court named in honor of Joey A. Loudermilk.

Residents at the event had the opportunity to walk through the building to see the new childcare development wing.

Columbus YMCA President and CEO Christopher Bryant says the changes are needed to get more kids involved.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to serve so many more kids in our area. And with this project, it was a thought process of we came together and said- if we wanna serve more kids in the community and have a better capacity at this branch- let’s figure out how we can do that,” said Bryant.

The DA Turner Branch Director Jillian Abe says members will now have access to so much more.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.