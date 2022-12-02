Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus DA Turner YMCA holds open house for recent expansion

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The DA Turner YMCA in Columbus celebrated its much-anticipated expansion.

The community was invited out to a ribbon cutting and open house.

Expansion of the facility on Warm Springs Road included two childcare classrooms and a full-size basketball court named in honor of Joey A. Loudermilk.

Residents at the event had the opportunity to walk through the building to see the new childcare development wing.

Columbus YMCA President and CEO Christopher Bryant says the changes are needed to get more kids involved.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to serve so many more kids in our area. And with this project, it was a thought process of we came together and said- if we wanna serve more kids in the community and have a better capacity at this branch- let’s figure out how we can do that,” said Bryant.

The DA Turner Branch Director Jillian Abe says members will now have access to so much more.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 82-year-old woman was arrested for failure to pay for her trash services, according to the...
Valley police arrest 82-year-old woman for failure to pay trash services
Columbus residents say mail delivery is delayed
Columbus man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for armed drug trafficking
Columbus man sentenced to over 10 years in prison for armed drug trafficking
Troup County School System
Investigation begins after Troup Co. Schools find $250K in fraud checks deposited
Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests woman who allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail
Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests woman who allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail

Latest News

The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the driver in a...
Columbus police continue search of driver in fatal hit-and-run on Veterans Pkwy.
A new cocktail bar is now open in downtown Auburn
A new cocktail bar is now open in downtown Auburn
Sportsvisions to host 15th annual middle, high school football awards luncheon
Sportsvisions to host 15th annual middle, high school football awards luncheon
Country’s Barbecue to host 22nd annual Reindeer Run
Country’s Barbecue to host 22nd annual Reindeer Run