Columbus man sentenced to over 10 years in prison for armed drug trafficking

On November 29, 25-year-old Bobby Thomas was sentenced to more nearly 11 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release after he pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession with intent to distribute heroin

Possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Thomas is a convicted felon and documented member of the Crips criminal street gang organization operating in Columbus.

“This sentence is a direct message to criminals that the FBI and the Project Safe Neighborhoods program focuses every day on dangerous criminals like Thomas,” said Keri Farley, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “If you traffic in drugs and violence, you will be targeted, and we will ensure that you are prosecuted and removed from our streets.”

According to court documents, a Columbus officer watched a Facebook Live video of Thomas seated in a stolen car holding a tan handgun with an extended magazine. The documents say Thomas ended the video stating that he was going to the Peachtree Mall in Columbus.

Officers located the stolen vehicle in the mall parking lot and Thomas attempted to flee officers on foot, but was taken into custody. The car had bullet damage and blood on the passenger seat. Officers found a loaded tan Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol with a 31-round magazine in the car.

On Sept. 15, 2021, CPD officers and FBI agents executed state arrest warrants for Thomas, as well as a search warrant of his residence. Thomas initially fled, but was taken into custody without incident. Officers found firearms and ammunition: a .45 caliber pistol with magazine; a Glock 23, .40 caliber pistol with extended magazine and ammunition; a KelTec, 9mm rifle with magazine; seven additional ammunition magazines; a plastic bag with various caliber rounds; and a box of .40 caliber ammunition. In addition, officers found heroin and drug distribution items.

Thomas has a criminal history to include a felony conviction for methamphetamine possession; it is illegal for convicted felons to possess firearms.

