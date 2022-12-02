Business Break
Columbus police continue search of driver in fatal hit-and-run on Veterans Pkwy.

The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the driver in a...
The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the driver in a hit-and-run accident.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:32 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the driver in a hit-and-run accident.

On August 21, at approximately 11:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive in reference to a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.

During the investigation, officers found Eufracio Perez Robelero was crossing Veterans Parkway when he was struck by a vehicle – resulting in his death.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle left the scene. This case is being treated as a hit-and-run investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact Corporal R.D. Hall in our Traffic Division at 706-225-4040.

