Columbus police continue search of driver in fatal hit-and-run on Veterans Pkwy.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the driver in a hit-and-run accident.

On August 21, at approximately 11:11 p.m., officers were dispatched to Veterans Parkway near Neill Drive in reference to a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.

During the investigation, officers found Eufracio Perez Robelero was crossing Veterans Parkway when he was struck by a vehicle – resulting in his death.

Officers say the driver of the vehicle left the scene. This case is being treated as a hit-and-run investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, contact Corporal R.D. Hall in our Traffic Division at 706-225-4040.

