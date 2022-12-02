Business Break
Columbus police searching for 18-year-old, last seen near Knology Way(Source: Columbus Police Dept.)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen.

18-year-old Isaiah Henry was last seen near the 6000 block of Knology Way in Columbus on Tuesday, November 29 - between 10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Henry was last seen wearing a white hoodie that depicted a black hand on the backside of it with an eye in the middle.

Police say that it was reported that Henry might have suicidal ideations.

If you have any information on Henry’s whereabouts, contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911.

