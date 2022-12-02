Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Country’s Barbecue to host 22nd annual Reindeer Run

Country’s Barbecue to host 22nd annual Reindeer Run
Country’s Barbecue to host 22nd annual Reindeer Run(Source: Piedmont Columbus Regional, Country's Barbecue)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Country’s Barbecue is hosting its annual Reindeer Run.

Leading up to the bi-city Christmas parade, Country’s Barbecue and the Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation will be holding the 22nd annual Reindeer Run on December 3 at 9 a.m. at Country’s located at 2319 Broadway in Columbus.

The event is a one-mile race for kids in 8th grade or younger. The race also raises thousands of dollars to help sick and injured children in the Chattahoochee Valley.

In the last 22 years, thousands of runners have participated in this event— raising thousands of dollars to help sick and injured children in the Chattahoochee Valley.

To sign up for the race, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 82-year-old woman was arrested for failure to pay for her trash services, according to the...
Valley police arrest 82-year-old woman for failure to pay trash services
Columbus residents say mail delivery is delayed
Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests woman who allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail
Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests woman who allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail
Michael Schlarman
Columbus man guilty of distributing 380,000 doses of fentanyl sentenced
Troup County School System
Investigation begins after Troup Co. Schools find $250K in fraud checks deposited

Latest News

Sportsvisions to host 15th annual middle, high school football awards luncheon
Sportsvisions to host 15th annual middle, high school football awards luncheon
INTERVIEW: Winner of BizPitch Columbus speak about product
INTERVIEW: Winner of BizPitch Columbus speaks about product
Columbus nonprofits share holiday wish-list for homeless shelter
Russell County Jail reinstates COVID restrictions for facility