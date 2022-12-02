Country’s Barbecue to host 22nd annual Reindeer Run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Country’s Barbecue is hosting its annual Reindeer Run.

Leading up to the bi-city Christmas parade, Country’s Barbecue and the Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation will be holding the 22nd annual Reindeer Run on December 3 at 9 a.m. at Country’s located at 2319 Broadway in Columbus.

The event is a one-mile race for kids in 8th grade or younger. The race also raises thousands of dollars to help sick and injured children in the Chattahoochee Valley.

