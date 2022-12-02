Business Break
Herschel Walker makes final visit to Chattahoochee Valley before run-off election

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:34 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With a dance and an introduction, Hershel Walker greeted supporters at the Piggly Wiggly grocery store on 13th Avenue in Columbus. The purpose of the rally is to continue to promote support for Walker and encourage voters to head to the polls.

“What they want to do is make these other leaders that America is weak, I’m telling y’all we’re not weak - we are good people. I don’t know how many people have already voted, but get out and vote,” says Senate Candidate Herschel Walker.

His supporters say it’s how he stands on the issues that’s most important to them.

“The abortion, because I am a speaker for the voiceless, which is babies, and babies cannot speak for themselves,” says one Walker supporter. “We need a good candidate in the government representing us, and Herschel is the one,” says another Walker supporter. “He’s got integrity, he’s got character, he’s definitely got Georgia on his mind, and he is for the people,” says one supporter.

Supporters saying what they heard at the rally, they think Walker will take the issues from Georgia to Washington, D.C.

“He will bring us responsible government,” says one Walker supporter. When we asked how? “In what way? Well he believes that, people should, in what way?”

Either way, Walker believes voters need to head to the polls and send him to D.C.

“Tell your friends to get out to vote, and if you don’t have no friends, make some friends and get them to get out and vote, we have to get this right, right now,” says Herschel Walker.

