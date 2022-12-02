INTERVIEW: Winner of BizPitch Columbus speak about product
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - News Leader 9 partnered with Startup Columbus for its Shark Tank-inspired competition BizPitch Columbus.
Four entrepreneurs competed for first place with a chance of winning $15,000 worth of startup money for their venture.
First-place winner Rashmi Hudson joined us in the studio to show more about her winning creation, the Alltimate Luggage.
Watch the full interview below:
