Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Man finds out he has $1 million lottery ticket while on overseas trip

Garland Hare won a $1 million jackpot from the Mega Millions Nov. 1 drawing.
Garland Hare won a $1 million jackpot from the Mega Millions Nov. 1 drawing.(Virginia Lottery)
By Pat Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Gray News) - A Virginia man says he won a million-dollar lottery jackpot but didn’t realize it until he was on an overseas trip.

WDBJ reports Garland Hare bought a Mega Millions ticket for the Nov. 1 drawing. He then discovered he’d matched the first five numbers to win $1 million while he was out of the country.

“It was very unexpected!” he told Virginia Lottery officials.

The winning numbers on Hare’s ticket were 5-9-15-16-17. He said he selected his numbers using a combination of family birthdays and anniversaries.

According to lottery officials, Hare bought the ticket at a mini-mart in Salem, with the store receiving a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The Virginia Lottery said Hare’s ticket was one of seven nationwide to win the $1 million prize. If he matched all six numbers drawn, his ticket would have been worth $87 million.

Hare works in computer programming. He said he intends to pay bills and travel more with his winnings.

Drawings for the Mega Millions are Tuesday and Friday nights. Lottery officials said the odds of matching the first five numbers are 1 in 12,607,306, and the odds of matching all six numbers are 1 in 302,575,350.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 82-year-old woman was arrested for failure to pay for her trash services, according to the...
Valley police arrest 82-year-old woman for failure to pay trash services
Columbus residents say mail delivery is delayed
Columbus man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for armed drug trafficking
Columbus man sentenced to over 10 years in prison for armed drug trafficking
Troup County School System
Investigation begins after Troup Co. Schools find $250K in fraud checks deposited
Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests woman who allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail
Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests woman who allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail

Latest News

A father says his son is a hero for saving his life after his truck fell on him while the two...
‘My son is my hero’: Video shows teen lifting truck off father trapped underneath
Mochi and Nacho greet customers at the checkout at East By West.
Business is ‘hopping’ at Arkansas shop
FILE - Takeoff, of Migos, arrives at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles on July 10, 2019. A...
Man arrested in fatal shooting of Migos rapper Takeoff
An interior surveillance video shows the suspects stealing the 5-week-old puppies and then...
Thieves break into apartment, steal 5 French bulldog puppies
At the height of the outbreak, over the summer, hundreds of people were being infected weekly.
US plans end to mpox public health emergency in January