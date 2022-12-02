Business Break
A new cocktail bar is now open in downtown Auburn
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A new cocktail bar has officially opened its doors to the public in downtown Auburn.

The location was once home to the University Donut Shop but after COVID, it soon shut down.

The cocktail bar, Session, originated in Tuscaloosa in 2019 and made its way to The Plains. The bar specializes in classic and modern cocktails with a variety of options for everyone.

Owner, Hunter Wiggins, has been working in hospitality since he was 16-years-old and is excited for their second location to thrive in downtown Auburn.

Wiggins said once they fill up their 80 seats within the bar, others will have to wait in order to give those customers inside a fast service and a great experience.

“I mean it’s extremely exciting because there are not many people who can say they have an establishment on Magnolia in downtown Auburn and the market is going through a wonderful renaissance in food and beverage. With the things the university is doing and the other entrepreneurs , restaurants and hospitality that are opening were just very fortunate and blessed to be able to be apart of it,” said Wiggins.

To learn more about Session, click here.

