Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Police: SUV crashes into post office, killing customer

Police said a woman was killed at a post office in Houston when a driver slammed into the building. (KHOU, CELEDON FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN)
By Jason Miles
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A woman is dead after a driver slammed into a post office on Wednesday in Houston, according to police.

They are investigating what they believe was an accident by an elderly driver.

The Westheimer Station Post Office was temporarily closed because of Wednesday’s crash.

Houston police believe an 84-year-old woman parking in a handicapped spot accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake, sending her SUV careening right through the front door.

Video from shortly after the crash shows that the vehicle ended up in the lobby, slamming into an interior wall, but not before fatally striking a 58-year-old customer.

Coincidentally, both people involved in this tragic accident lived in the same neighborhood.

“Just knew something was wrong,” Melody Celedon, the victim’s daughter said.

She identified her mother, Karen Keagan, as the customer who was killed.

Celedon drove to the post office herself after suspecting her mom may have been the victim.

“Saw on the news, like, what happened, and I know my sister had mentioned she was mailing a package to her,” Celedon said.

Both daughters are in college and said their single mom was funny, quirky and worked hard to help support them.

“She’s in a better place. Like, I know she’s still here,” Celedon said. “Like, we miss her”

Police said the crash remains under investigation, but no charges have been filed. They said the driver showed no signs of impairment.

Her family has asked for privacy.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 82-year-old woman was arrested for failure to pay for her trash services, according to the...
Valley police arrest 82-year-old woman for failure to pay trash services
Columbus residents say mail delivery is delayed
Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests woman who allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail
Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests woman who allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail
Michael Schlarman
Columbus man guilty of distributing 380,000 doses of fentanyl sentenced
Troup County School System
Investigation begins after Troup Co. Schools find $250K in fraud checks deposited

Latest News

FILE - Infowars founder Alex Jones appears in court to testify during the Sandy Hook defamation...
Infowars host Alex Jones files for personal bankruptcy
Sportsvisions to host 15th annual middle, high school football awards luncheon
Sportsvisions to host 15th annual middle, high school football awards luncheon
FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the...
Brother of Russia-imprisoned American says contact resumed
ALDOT to improve intersection of Summerville Rd., U.S. Hwy 280 in Smiths Station
ALDOT to improve intersection of Summerville Rd., U.S. Hwy 280 in Smiths Station
Country’s Barbecue to host 22nd annual Reindeer Run
Country’s Barbecue to host 22nd annual Reindeer Run