Sportsvisions to host 15th annual middle, high school football awards luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Sportsvisions is hosting its 15th annual Middle and High School Football Awards Luncheon next week.

The event is set to take place on December 8 at 11:30 a.m. at the St. Luke Ministry Center - located at 301 11th Street in Columbus.

A special guest speaker is set to give insight and advice to the young athletes. University of Georgia Head Football Coach Kirby Smart will be in attendance to talk to the football players.

