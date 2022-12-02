Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

VOTE: Former Central High School football player selected as candidate in NFL Pro Bowl

Allegiant Stadium is shown during the second half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game between the...
Allegiant Stadium is shown during the second half of the Pro Bowl NFL football game between the AFC and the NFC, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. The AFC won 41-35. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former Central High School player, now Tampa Bay Buccaneers football player, has been selected as a candidate to play in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

Rakeem Nunez-Roches needs the Chattahoochee Valley’s support - and votes - to play in the NFL Pro Bowl.

Nunez-Roches graduated from Central High School in 2011 and went on to play football at the University of Southern Mississippi from 2011-2014.

He was drafted into the NFL in 2015 as a 6th round draft pick for the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2018, he was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he’s played as a defensive tackle.

Show your support and vote for Nunez-Roches to play in the 2022 Pro Bowl - to vote, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An 82-year-old woman was arrested for failure to pay for her trash services, according to the...
Valley police arrest 82-year-old woman for failure to pay trash services
Columbus residents say mail delivery is delayed
Troup County School System
Investigation begins after Troup Co. Schools find $250K in fraud checks deposited
Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests woman who allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail
Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests woman who allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail
Michael Schlarman
Columbus man guilty of distributing 380,000 doses of fentanyl sentenced

Latest News

ADPH: More than 1.5M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Columbus man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for armed drug trafficking
Columbus man sentenced to over 10 years in prison for armed drug trafficking
A new cocktail bar is now open in downtown Auburn
A new cocktail bar is now open in downtown Auburn
Herschel Walker makes final visit to Chattahoochee Valley before run-off election