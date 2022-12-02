VOTE: Former Central High School football player selected as candidate in NFL Pro Bowl

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A former Central High School player, now Tampa Bay Buccaneers football player, has been selected as a candidate to play in the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl.

Rakeem Nunez-Roches needs the Chattahoochee Valley’s support - and votes - to play in the NFL Pro Bowl.

Nunez-Roches graduated from Central High School in 2011 and went on to play football at the University of Southern Mississippi from 2011-2014.

He was drafted into the NFL in 2015 as a 6th round draft pick for the Kansas City Chiefs. In 2018, he was signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers where he’s played as a defensive tackle.

Show your support and vote for Nunez-Roches to play in the 2022 Pro Bowl - to vote, click here.

