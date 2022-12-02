Warming trend for next several days, Light showers possible

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A cool and dry end to the workweek, but temperatures are actually going to warm up in the coming days overall. With a west to east flow across the country, a little rain may dot the windshield from time to time.

Clouds for some of us this morning will give way to a lot more sun for all of us Friday afternoon. A bit of a breeze. Highs mostly in the mid 60s, but some of our southern neighborhoods may be approaching 70 degrees mid afternoon.

The warming trend has begun. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Comfortable for any of your plans this evening with temperatures falling into the 50s during the evening and close to 50 degrees first thing Saturday morning.

Forecast for Broadway Holiday in Columbus. The event goes from 6:30 - 8 PM. (Source: WTVM Weather)

More clouds than sun when you look at the entirety of the weekend here in the Chattahoochee Valley, but there will be times of sun, especially Saturday morning perhaps.

Partly to mostly cloudy for the Bi-City Christmas Parade Saturday morning with comfortable temperatures. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A weak cold front will be coming through Saturday giving us a 20-30% rain coverage Saturday afternoon and evening, but rain will be fairly light and spotty. Highs Saturday in the upper 60s north, near 70 in Columbus and low 70s south. Isolated showers still can’t be ruled out Sunday depending on how far south the front makes it, although it looks a little cooler during the day with highs in the low to mid 60s.

More clouds this weekend and some passing light showers. It looks a little cooler Sunday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

There may be a slightly better chance for some light rain Monday, perhaps into Tuesday. Again, this rain only looks like a slight inconvenience and not a big headache as rainfall amounts look pretty light. A warmer surge of air is expected Tuesday and Wednesday with highs well into the 70s, maybe mid to upper 70s by mid week. Cooler air may have a tough making it here until at least next weekend.

A bit unsettled at times going into early next week, but look at the warmer temperatures as a whole. (Source: WTVM Weather)

