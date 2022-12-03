Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

‘Bad idea’: Man tries to steal from Walmart during Shop with a Cop event

Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.
Authorities in Florida say a man has been arrested after attempting to steal from a Walmart.(Osceola County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CLOUD, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a man is facing charges after he attempted to steal from a store filled with law enforcement.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office reports a suspect attempted to steal from a Walmart in St. Cloud during its annual Shop with a Cop event for community children.

According to the sheriff’s office, the event included nearly 40 deputies in attendance along with the forensics team, community service team, and Sheriff Marcos Lopez inside the store.

Authorities identified the suspect as Brad and shared photos of the man in handcuffs along with the items confiscated.

The sheriff’s office called the attempted stealing a “bad idea.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Columbus man sentenced to more than 10 years in prison for armed drug trafficking
Columbus man sentenced to over 10 years in prison for armed drug trafficking
Troup County School System
Investigation begins after Troup Co. Schools find $250K in fraud checks deposited
The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the driver in a...
Columbus police continue search of driver in fatal hit-and-run on Veterans Pkwy.
Alan Jenkins
Smiths Station man arrested on murder, cruelty to children warrants
An 82-year-old woman was arrested for failure to pay for her trash services, according to the...
Valley police arrest 82-year-old woman for failure to pay trash services

Latest News

Fans in Qatar react to the Netherlands' victory over the US to advance to the quarterfinals in...
American fans in Quatar react to Netherlands' victory
Rocky Mount police arrested Eric Coley, 42, in connection to the deaths of Devone Brown, 28,...
Police arrest suspect in North Carolina double homicide
A 102-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor has made the long trek to Hawaii to remember fallen friends.
102-year-old Pearl Harbor survivor honored in Hawaii ahead of remembrance ceremony
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Police capture man accused of dismembering infant daughter
Police bodycam video shows Christopher Francisquini being taken into custody by the Waterbury...
Bodycam footage show police detain man accused of dismembering infant daughter