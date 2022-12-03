Business Break
December is Off to a Warm and Wet Start in the Valley

Meteorologist McCord’s Forecast
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM
Weekend Forecast Panels WTVM(WTVM Weather)
By Allie Ann McCord
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An approaching front will bring rain chances back for the weekend, but the coverage of showers will only end up being around 20% at any given point today. Look for more clouds than sunshine, and temperatures topping out in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Sunday, we will cool down a bit with highs holding in the mid 60s and only a slight chance at a few passing showers. For early next week, rain will again return to the forecast - a stationary front will slide into areas around or north of I-20, meaning waves of heavy rain are possible across north Georgia and north Alabama through Wednesday. We’ll be on the fringe of the system with a coverage of rain around 20-30% Monday and Tuesday, and lower chances of rain on Wednesday. Look for highs in the mid 60s on Monday, but we’ll warm back up into the mid 70s pretty consistently for Election Day (in Georgia) on Tuesday all the way through Friday. Thursday and Friday look like the driest days next week before another system brings in some rain by *next* weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

