Gloomy the Next Few Days

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A mix of sun and sprinkles this afternoon with not much likely to change over the next few days. Tonight will be cloudy and unseasonably warm for the first weekend of December. Tomorrow afternoon looks to be pretty similar to today with a little sun and highs near 70. The start of the work week may see a smidge of relief from these abnormally warm temps, but only because the clouds will be blocking the heat of the sun. Monday there is also a good chance many of us will see showers. I would recommend keeping the umbrella close all week, because spotty showers are not out of the question any day. In fact, rain coverage is looking more like summer than fall this week, and so are the temperatures. Even though afternoon highs are already above average the next few days, things are only getting warmer over the next week. By Wednesday some of our warmer spots may see the 80s again! It looks like we will get a little closer to average again by the next weekend, but the chance for a shower here or there sticks around.

