2 people shot, killed, investigation underway in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence along the Phenix City Riverwalk near 16th Street.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. confirms two men are dead. The identifies of the victims have not been released at this time.

Authorities have not indicated if a suspect has been identified or apprehended in this case.

We will update this story when more information is available.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.