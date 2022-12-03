Business Break
2 people shot, killed, investigation underway in Phenix City

Authorities respond to scene along Phenix City riverwalk on Saturday, December 3 (Source: WTVM)
By WTVM Digital Team
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - There is a heavy police presence along the Phenix City Riverwalk near 16th Street.

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. confirms two men are dead. The identifies of the victims have not been released at this time.

Authorities have not indicated if a suspect has been identified or apprehended in this case.

We will update this story when more information is available.

