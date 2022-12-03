Pacelli wins first football state championship in school history

MACON, Ga. (WTVM) - Pacelli has beaten Stratford Academy, 10-0, to claim the GIAA AAAA state championship. Congratulations, Vikings!

Pacelli and Stratford were tied 0-0 at the half. Then, the Vikings took a 7-nothing lead with 2:09 remaining in the third quarter.

This is the first state championship in the history of Pacelli football.

