Pacelli wins first football state championship in school history

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MACON, Ga. (WTVM) - Pacelli has beaten Stratford Academy, 10-0, to claim the GIAA AAAA state championship. Congratulations, Vikings!

Pacelli and Stratford were tied 0-0 at the half. Then, the Vikings took a 7-nothing lead with 2:09 remaining in the third quarter.

This is the first state championship in the history of Pacelli football.

