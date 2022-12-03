Business Break
Santa Claus making holiday visits to LaGrange Mall

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:11 PM EST
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s Christmastime in LaGrange, and Santa is visiting to spread his holiday magic.

Ole Saint Nick will be at the LaGrange mall all month long to listen to your Christmas wish list and have his joyful elves take pictures, from now until Christmas Eve.

Every Tuesday, come out with your most Christmasy pajamas or every Thursday with your ugliest holiday sweater.

Enjoy listening to festive holiday classics during Storytime with Santa on Dec. 7 and 14 at 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Reservations and walk-ups are welcome.

Visiting hours for Santa are as follows,

  • Dec. 1 - Dec. 23, Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Sunday, 1 p.m. - 6 p.m.
  • Christmas Eve 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

For additional information, click here.

