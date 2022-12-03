Business Break
Smiths Station man arrested on murder, cruelty to children warrants

Alan Jenkins
Alan Jenkins(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Dec. 2, 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An Alabama man has been arrested on multiple crimes, including second-degree murder.

Muscogee County’s Sheriff Greg Countryman says Alan Jenkins, of Smiths Station, was taken into custody on Dec. 2.

Officials successfully executed two outstanding warrants from the Columbus Police Department, and the suspect was transported to the Lee County Jail, where he will wait for extradition to Columbus.

Jenkins is charge with second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children.

Several law enforcement agencies assisted in this arrest, including the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Region Fugitive and Gulf Coast Task Force.

