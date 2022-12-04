Business Break
Death investigation underway after 1 man dead, 1 man injured in Valley

A death investigation is underway in Valley after one man was found dead and another man was injured.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A death investigation is underway in Valley after one man was found dead and another man was injured.

On December 4, at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of County Road 196 in reference to shots being fired. Upon arrival, officers found 23-year-old Dalton Alexander Stringfellow, of Salem, unresponsive in a ditch.

Authorities say EMS responded to scene but could not revive him. At this time, the cause of death is undetermined.

Stringfellow will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Montgomery for autopsy.

A second person, a 27-year-old male who was with Stringfellow, was wounded by some type of cutting instrument. He was treated at the scene and refused further service. The scene was turned over to investigators.

No suspects have been named at this time. If anyone has any information concerning this case, please call the Valley Police Department at 334-756-5200.

