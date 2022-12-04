Business Break
Georgia earns No. 1 seed, Alabama left out of College Football Playoff

FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose Bowl NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Alabama in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Roger Steinman, File)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The College Football Playoff committee has announced the four schools that will compete for the 2023 National Championship.

CFP semifinal games to be played on Dec. 31

Peach Bowl (Atlanta at 8 ET): #4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. #1 Georgia Bulldogs

Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, AZ at 4 ET): #3 TCU Horned Frogs vs. #2 Michigan Wolverines

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been left out of the four-team playoff for only the second time since the format began in 2014.

Stay with WTVM Sports Leader 9 for updates, analysis, predictions and more ahead of the upcoming college football bowl season.

