Georgia earns No. 1 seed, Alabama left out of College Football Playoff

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The College Football Playoff committee has announced the four schools that will compete for the 2023 National Championship.

CFP semifinal games to be played on Dec. 31

Peach Bowl (Atlanta at 8 ET): #4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. #1 Georgia Bulldogs

Fiesta Bowl (Glendale, AZ at 4 ET): #3 TCU Horned Frogs vs. #2 Michigan Wolverines

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been left out of the four-team playoff for only the second time since the format began in 2014.

