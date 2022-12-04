A Mix of Sun and Clouds for Your Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Starting off with temps well above average this morning, and that trend will continue into the work week. A slight chance for a passing shower this afternoon, but a better shot at seeing rain as we head into the overnight hours tonight. Tomorrow and Tuesday look to be pretty rainy. The saving grace is that this will allow us to stay a smidge cooler. Enjoy the low 70s while they last because by Wednesday it’s likely a few of our warmer spots will see highs in the 80s! This week certainly is more reminiscent of summer than late fall, and a WARM start to December. The rain coverage goes down by Wednesday, but I wouldn’t rule out the chance for a spotty shower throughout the rest of the week. Things should be dry and sunny by the weekend, with afternoon highs a little closer to norm.

