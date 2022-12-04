Rain to Start the Work Week; Temperatures Warm into the Upper 70s Going into Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a cloudy but dry day, the rain will return heading into the work week. Tomorrow, expect mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the mid-60s. The rain will move through our northern area when most people are heading to work. Conditions Tuesday will be very similar to Monday, but temperatures will be warming into the 70s. Temperatures after Monday will be well above average for December in the afternoons. Temperatures will peak in the upper 70s on Thursday before we start to see a cool down in the Valley. The rain coverage for Wednesday through Saturday remains low at the moment but we will see a change come Sunday. Another cold front approaches the Valley next Sunday which will bring rain but help drop our temperatures back into the low 60s as we get closer to Christmas.

